Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)
SLA.L on London Stock Exchange
434.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.20 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
433.60
Open
436.10
Day's High
438.30
Day's Low
433.50
Volume
6,034,985
Avg. Vol
7,278,992
52-wk High
448.60
52-wk Low
322.76
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing
* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue
* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aberdeen Leaders updates on Aberdeen Asset Management merger with Standard Life
* Aberdeen asset management plc has entered into a scheme of arrangement to merge with standard life plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 pct after completing merger
LONDON, Aug 14 Standard Life Aberdeen shares rose 1.2 percent at open on Monday, its first day of trading as a combined company after the competition of a merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
