Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)
SLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
987.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.05 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs997.30
Open
Rs1,010.50
Day's High
Rs1,010.50
Day's Low
Rs986.10
Volume
75,773
Avg. Vol
29,296
52-wk High
Rs1,118.35
52-wk Low
Rs630.00
BRIEF-Solar Industries' Netherlands unit hikes stake in step down subsidiary
* Solar Overseas Netherlands raises stake in Solar Patlayici Maddeler Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to 100 percent from 74.5 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2ha7cvG Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Solar Industries India June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 598.8 million rupees versus 501.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Solar Industries India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 342.1 million rupees versus profit 311 million rupees year ago
