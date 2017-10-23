Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

South Africa's Sanlam sells stake in Ghana's Enterprise insurance business JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd has sold its stake in Ghanaian holding company Enterprise Group's insurance business for $130 million but will retain a presence in the country, Sanlam said on Friday.