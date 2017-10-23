Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)
SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,288.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
120.00 (+1.67%)
120.00 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
7,168.00
7,168.00
Open
7,130.00
7,130.00
Day's High
7,308.00
7,308.00
Day's Low
7,130.00
7,130.00
Volume
3,415,520
3,415,520
Avg. Vol
4,531,967
4,531,967
52-wk High
7,364.00
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00
5,944.00
MOVES-Sanlam UK names Charlie Parker portfolio management head
Oct 16 Sanlam UK, a wealth management unit of Sanlam Ltd, appointed Charlie Parker as head of portfolio management.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
South Africa's Sanlam sells stake in Ghana's Enterprise insurance business
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd has sold its stake in Ghanaian holding company Enterprise Group's insurance business for $130 million but will retain a presence in the country, Sanlam said on Friday.
BRIEF-Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year
