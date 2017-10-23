Edition:
Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)

SMF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.35
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,517,722
52-wk High
$5.85
52-wk Low
$2.68

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-SEMAFO says ‍total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana to reach about 52,000 ounces of gold​

* SEMAFO Inc - ‍total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana is expected to reach approximately 52,000 ounces of gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SEMAFO reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

* SEMAFO delivers cash flow from operations of $23.6 million in second quarter 2017

BRIEF-Semafo Inc - Gold production for quarter ended June 30 totalled 47,600 ounces

* Semafo Inc - ‍gold production for three-month period ended june 30, 2017 totalled 47,600 ounces of gold​

BRIEF-Semafo Inc draws on incremental $60 mln credit facility

* Semafo draws on incremental $60 million credit facility and receives mining convention for the Boungou mine

BRIEF-Semafo Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

