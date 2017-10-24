SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)
SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
962.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs977.65
Open
Rs967.50
Day's High
Rs981.00
Day's Low
Rs958.00
Volume
11,655
Avg. Vol
29,502
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00
Fri, Sep 1 2017
BRIEF-SML Isuzu Aug total sales down 50 pct y-o-y
* Says Aug total sales of 541 units versus 1082 units last year Source text - http://bit.ly/2euzxff Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct
* June quarter profit 67.5 million rupees versus profit 408.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 88.5 million rupees versus 166.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SML Isuzu April vehicle sales down about 43 pct
* Says company sold 768 vehicles in month of april, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in april, 2016
