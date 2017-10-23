St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
378.60GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-8.50 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
387.10
Open
379.50
Day's High
384.00
Day's Low
376.60
Volume
206,328
Avg. Vol
405,069
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO
