St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

SMP.L on London Stock Exchange

378.60GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.50 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
387.10
Open
379.50
Day's High
384.00
Day's Low
376.60
Volume
206,328
Avg. Vol
405,069
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70

Tue, Jul 4 2017

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

