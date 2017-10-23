WH Smith reports rise in annual profit led by travel hub outlets Oct 12 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in annual pretax profit to 140 million pounds ($185.57 million) on Thursday led by outlets in airports and other travel hubs.

British retailer WH Smith's sales rise 2 pct in 15 weeks to June 10 June 14 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said its sales rose 2 percent in the 15 weeks to June 10 as a strong performance at outlets at transport hubs outshone weakness in its high street operations.