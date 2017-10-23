Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)
SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
122.10INR
3:51pm IST
122.10INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs118.35
Rs118.35
Open
Rs119.80
Rs119.80
Day's High
Rs124.75
Rs124.75
Day's Low
Rs118.80
Rs118.80
Volume
868,727
868,727
Avg. Vol
1,050,666
1,050,666
52-wk High
Rs133.80
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05
Rs47.05
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 11 2017
BRIEF-Sanghi Industries gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 316 million rupees versus 237.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sanghi Industries to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs
* To consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs via public or private offering, including through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2E1iB Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees versus loss 25.7 million rupees year ago
Select another date: