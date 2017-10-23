Edition:
Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)

SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

122.10INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs118.35
Open
Rs119.80
Day's High
Rs124.75
Day's Low
Rs118.80
Volume
868,727
Avg. Vol
1,050,666
52-wk High
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05

BRIEF-Sanghi Industries gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 316 million rupees versus 237.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Sanghi Industries to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs

* To consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs via public or private offering, including through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2E1iB Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees versus loss 25.7 million rupees year ago

