Sobha Ltd (SOBH.BO)
SOBH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
508.40INR
3:06pm IST
508.40INR
3:06pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs34.95 (+7.38%)
Rs34.95 (+7.38%)
Prev Close
Rs473.45
Rs473.45
Open
Rs490.00
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs553.10
Rs553.10
Day's Low
Rs475.10
Rs475.10
Volume
156,515
156,515
Avg. Vol
37,014
37,014
52-wk High
Rs553.10
Rs553.10
52-wk Low
Rs224.05
Rs224.05
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers
** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees
