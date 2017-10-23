Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.BO)

SOBH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

508.40INR
3:06pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs34.95 (+7.38%)
Prev Close
Rs473.45
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs553.10
Day's Low
Rs475.10
Volume
156,515
Avg. Vol
37,014
52-wk High
Rs553.10
52-wk Low
Rs224.05

BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers

** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback ‍​

* Says approved share buyback ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback

* Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees

