Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
514.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs41.00 (+8.67%)
Prev Close
Rs473.15
Open
Rs478.00
Day's High
Rs554.70
Day's Low
Rs475.60
Volume
1,987,361
Avg. Vol
320,066
52-wk High
Rs554.70
52-wk Low
Rs216.05
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers
** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees
