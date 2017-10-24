BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 500 mln rupees * Says issued commercial paper of 500 million rupees value dated Sept 26, 2017 having maturity on Dec 18, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2frU6G0 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 200 mln rupees * Says issued commercial paper of INR 200 million value dated Sept 7, 2017 having maturity on Dec 6, 2017

BRIEF-Somany Ceramics CEO G. G. Trivedi retires * Says G. G. Trivedi has retired and cease to be chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit 60.1 million rupees versus 181.4 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Somany Ceramics seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreekant Somany as chairman * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreekant Somany as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 300 mln rupees * Says issued commercial paper of INR 300 million value dated July 25, 2017 having maturity on 15th September, 2017 Source text -= http://bit.ly/2vEKRsX Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 400 mln rupees * Says has issued commercial paper worth 400 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Somany Ceramics says JV with Keraben Grupo S.A. terminated * Says joint venture agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A. has been terminated with effect from 1st june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: