Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper of 350 mln rupees value
* Says issued commercial paper of 350 million rupees value Source text - http://bit.ly/2gO4ysH Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 500 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper of 500 million rupees value dated Sept 26, 2017 having maturity on Dec 18, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2frU6G0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 200 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper of INR 200 million value dated Sept 7, 2017 having maturity on Dec 6, 2017
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics CEO G. G. Trivedi retires
* Says G. G. Trivedi has retired and cease to be chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 60.1 million rupees versus 181.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreekant Somany as chairman
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreekant Somany as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 300 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper of INR 300 million value dated July 25, 2017 having maturity on 15th September, 2017 Source text -= http://bit.ly/2vEKRsX Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 400 mln rupees
* Says has issued commercial paper worth 400 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics says JV with Keraben Grupo S.A. terminated
* Says joint venture agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A. has been terminated with effect from 1st june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Somany Ceramics approves upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat
* Says approves modernaisation and upgradation of certain production lines in Haryana and Gujarat Source text: [Somany Ceramics Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017 have approved modernization and upgradation of certain production lines at (i) Kassar (Haryana) Plant which will result into increase in capacity of value added tiles by 2.50 million square meters per annum and (ii) Kadi (Gujarat) Plant to improve the value a