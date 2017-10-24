Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)
SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.90 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs163.00
Day's Low
Rs156.95
Volume
356,590
Avg. Vol
175,783
52-wk High
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Mon, Aug 14 2017
BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sonata Software seeks members' nod for re-appointing P. Srikar Reddy as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of P. Srikar Reddy as MD and CEO of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vecFo3) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sonata Software March-qtr profit falls
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 5.50 per equity share
