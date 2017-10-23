Edition:
Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,438.00ZAc
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
39,567.00
Open
39,600.00
Day's High
39,700.00
Day's Low
39,339.00
Volume
300,132
Avg. Vol
1,451,201
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors

* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)

S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.

