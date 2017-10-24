Edition:
India

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
Rs107.55
Open
Rs107.85
Day's High
Rs113.30
Day's Low
Rs106.60
Volume
324,739
Avg. Vol
345,501
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen

* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total

BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 232.5 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SONA.NS Market Views