Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.87
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
262,884
52-wk High
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE

* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

* Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition

* Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.

BRIEF-Superior PLus announces appointment of new board member

* Superior Plus announces appointment of new board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Superior Plus reports conclusion to regulator's review of conversion transaction

* Superior Plus Corp. announces conclusion to Canada Revenue Agency review of conversion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

* Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.

BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results

