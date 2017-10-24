BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops * Working closely with Japan's Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small ten & fourteen seater amphibious plane operations​

Bombardier signs deal with India's SpiceJet for 50 Q400 prop planes Bombardier Inc has finalized a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 planes to India's SpiceJet valued at $1.7 billion by list prices, its largest single order to date for the turboprop plane, the Canadian company said on Friday.

MEDIA-India's SpiceJet's Ajay Singh set to take control of NDTV - Indian Express - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-SpiceJet to waive off cancellation charges due to rains, runway closure at Mumbai airport * Says due to torrential rains and runway closure at Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has decided to waive off cancellation charges

BRIEF-Spicejet deposits 2.50 bln rupees with registrar general of Delhi HC * Says deposited 2.50 billion rupees with registrar general of high court of Delhi on September 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: