SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)
SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,862.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-367.00 (-2.13%)
Prev Close
17,229.00
Open
17,380.00
Day's High
17,380.00
Day's Low
16,802.00
Volume
294,038
Avg. Vol
625,791
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00
Wed, May 31 2017
BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents
* Spar group ltd - interim dividend declared 240 cents per share
