Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.21EUR
5:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€58.10
Open
€58.12
Day's High
€58.30
Day's Low
€57.84
Volume
66,358
Avg. Vol
160,825
52-wk High
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60

Wed, Oct 4 2017

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu

* UNIT IMMOWEB S.A. AND REAL WEB S.A HAVE ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES IN REAL ESTATE MEDIA S.A Source text - http://bit.ly/2ypxp0I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ABOUT 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction

* Axel Springer SE : Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing the transaction; books are covered at that level Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing

* AXEL SPRINGER SE: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME; BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF APPROX. 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Axel springer se axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network

* Axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing to close at 630 pm London time -bookrunner‍​

* Says orders not at 54.90 euros risk missing the transaction‍​

BRIEF-Axel Springer to not receive proceeds from General Atlantic stake sale -bookrunner

* Co will not receive any proceeds from general atlantic's placement of about 2.25 million shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing covered, books to close shortly -bookrunner

* Books expected to close at short notice Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Axel Springer investor General Atlantic to place 2.1 pct stake in firm-bookrunner

* Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million

