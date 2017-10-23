Edition:
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

SPRM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.75SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.73
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.72
Volume
4,139,100
Avg. Vol
6,801,394
52-wk High
$3.81
52-wk Low
$2.54

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings

* Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

* Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement

* Entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Mediacorp

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says Chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO

* Appoints Ng Yat Chung as non-executive non-independent director for SPH REIT Management Pte

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln

* Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road

BRIEF-Singapore press updates on investment in an associated company

* Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000

RPT-BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press

* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings announces divestment of stake in 701Search Pte Ltd

* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare

* SPH enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare

