Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)
2.75SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.02 (+0.73%)
$2.73
$2.73
$2.76
$2.72
4,139,100
6,801,394
$3.81
$2.54
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings
* Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
* Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement
* Entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Mediacorp
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says Chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO
* Appoints Ng Yat Chung as non-executive non-independent director for SPH REIT Management Pte
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln
* Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road
BRIEF-Singapore press updates on investment in an associated company
* Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000
RPT-BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings announces divestment of stake in 701Search Pte Ltd
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds
BRIEF-Singapore Press enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare
* SPH enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare