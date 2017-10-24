Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)
SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
376.80INR
23 Oct 2017
376.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.75 (+2.10%)
Rs7.75 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs369.05
Rs369.05
Open
Rs374.00
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs380.00
Rs380.00
Day's Low
Rs368.30
Rs368.30
Volume
35,501
35,501
Avg. Vol
55,987
55,987
52-wk High
Rs446.80
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35
Rs181.35
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 18 2017
SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HOSTILE POLICY WILL NOT STOP IRAN'S PROGRESS - TV
SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HOSTILE POLICY WILL NOT STOP IRAN'S PROGRESS - TV
BRIEF-India's Supreme Petrochem June-qtr profit less than halves
* June quarter PAT 103.1 million rupees versus 456.1 million rupees year ago
BUZZ-India's Supreme Petrochem hits life high on profit jump, div
** Shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to a record high
BRIEF-Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
Select another date: