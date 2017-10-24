Edition:
India

Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs369.05
Open
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs380.00
Day's Low
Rs368.30
Volume
35,501
Avg. Vol
55,987
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-India's Supreme Petrochem June-qtr profit less than halves

* June quarter PAT 103.1 million rupees versus 456.1 million rupees year ago

BUZZ-India's Supreme Petrochem hits life high on profit jump, div

** Shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to a record high

BRIEF-Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago

