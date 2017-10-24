BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund * Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.