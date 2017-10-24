Edition:
India

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs114.70
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
1,356,317
Avg. Vol
2,324,307
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says ‍SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp

* Says ‍SREI Group, CBL Corp signs MOU to explore offering surety and guarantee products in India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2y8J0AJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund

* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

SREI says to ink $500 million venture with Russia's VEB

ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.

India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.

BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples

* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees

