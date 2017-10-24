BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO * Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct * June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat * Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

BRIEF-India's SRF to offer & issue NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 bln * Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis

BRIEF-India's SRF to consider issue of NCDs worth 3 bln rupees * Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to inr 3 billion on private placement basis

BRIEF-SRF Ltd approves setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical * Approved setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical at chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of INR 1.80 billion