Edition:
India

SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,681.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs27.30 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,653.95
Open
Rs1,674.00
Day's High
Rs1,693.30
Day's Low
Rs1,650.95
Volume
217,633
Avg. Vol
189,664
52-wk High
Rs1,930.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BUZZ-India's SRF Ltd falls on lower Q1 profit

** SRF Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.9 pct to their lowest in over eight months

Continue Reading

BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO

* Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct

* June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

BRIEF-India's SRF to offer & issue NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 bln

* Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis

BRIEF-India's SRF to consider issue of NCDs worth 3 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to inr 3 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SRF Ltd approves setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical

* Approved setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical at chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of INR 1.80 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SRFL.NS Market Views