BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotted non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 bln rupees * Aapproved, allotted 1000 non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 billion rupees on private placement basis​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gf3NIr Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co ‍to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs * Says ‍to consider raising funds via issue of redeemable NCDs on private placement basis​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gecxhV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of securities * To consider raising funds via issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wneRJV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs aggregating to 500 mln rupees * Allotment committee - NCDs allotted secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to INR 500 million on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4rcSV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance buys 5 pct stake in Freight Commerce Solutions * Says bought over 5 percent paid up capital of Freight Commerce Solutions for about 69.99 million rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk4xWn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company approves allotment of NCDs worth 500 mln rupees * Says approved allotment of NCDs worth 500 million rupees Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 500 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 50 crore on private placement basis.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance considers raising of funds * Says considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings Source text - http://bit.ly/2xCltVY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co says allotted NCDs aggregating to 2 bln rupees * Approved and allotted NCDs aggregating to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis