Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

SSL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
441,654
52-wk High
$6.87
52-wk Low
$4.29

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3

* Sandstorm Gold announces third quarter production numbers, provides asset updates

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources

* Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold ‍announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln​

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - ‍announcing disposition of 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp for gross proceeds of C$2.8 million​

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 revenue of $18.8 mln vs $13.4 mln

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces

BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company

