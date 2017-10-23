BRIEF-Stada says elects Guenter von Au as new chairman * dgap-adhoc: stada arzneimittel ag: supervisory board of stada arzneimittel ag elects dr. Günter von au as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

BRIEF-Stada says investigation finds no misconduct by execs * Says external law firm’s investigation of certain former execs didn't find evidence of self-enrichment, bribery or other criminal activity‍​

BRIEF-Bain, Cinven say expect Stada takeover to close next week * Final result of successful takeover offer for Stada by Bain Capital and Cinven

LPC-Stada’s giant €2.35bn buyout loan launches LONDON, Sept 4 A €2.35bn jumbo loan financing backing private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven’s buyout of German generic drugmaker Stada has launched to Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said on Monday.

RPT-UPDATE 1-Bain, Cinven give in to Elliott's demand for higher Stada buyout FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Bain Capital and Cinven will offer minority Stada shareholders a marked-up 74.40 euros per share to get full control of the German generic drugmaker, the buyout groups said, giving in to pressure from hold-out investor Elliott Management.

