Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer - source LONDON, Oct 5 Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MOVES-Standard Chartered names Demir Avigdor managing director Sept 19 Standard Chartered Private Bank, the private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.

StanChart to meet Britain's financial watchdog over Indonesia probe LONDON Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

MOVES-Standard Chartered names new global head of energy trading Aug 15 London-based banker Standard Chartered Plc appointed Matthew Hastings as global head of energy trading, on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered expects Brexit relocation will cost $20 million LONDON Standard Chartered will need to spend around $20 million making Frankfurt its European base in order to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Bill Winters told Reuters.

