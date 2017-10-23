Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (STDM.PA)
STDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
53.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€53.20
€53.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
51,654
51,654
52-wk High
€72.74
€72.74
52-wk Low
€50.13
€50.13
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 18 2017
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech Lothar Kappich appointed to board
* Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Lothar Kappich appointed to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 first-half figures
* H1 SALES EUR 546.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 508.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Select another date:
- March's Single Best CCC Stock In Each Industry
- March's Best And Worst 15 CCC Stocks With Market Caps Greater Than $20 Billion And Yield Greater Than 2%
- Is Reality Catching Up With Investors' Favourite Narratives?
- Paying My Bills With Dividends
- Un-Expectedly High Expected Return Of Global Equities
- The G-20's Big Fat Zero- Now Comes The Bubble's Demise