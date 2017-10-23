BRIEF-Advanced Info Service announces interest in buying shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co * Had issued LOI to Thaicom Public Co & Singapore Telecommunication stating interest in acquiring shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes * Subsidiary, Singtel Optus priced a$400 million 5 year fixed-rate notes which will be issued on 23 august 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says unit increased share capital via allotment,issue shares * Unit increased share capital from S$2.25 billion to S$2.97 billion via allotment,issue of 724 million ordinary shares at s$1 per share to singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space, cybersecurity * Singtel CEO says continues to look for M&A opportunities in digital space and cybersecurity

Singtel posts 5.6 pct drop in Q1 profit SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Friday reported a 5.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by exceptional items and lower contributions from India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, one of its regional associates.

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications affirms guidance previously issued in May 2017 * FY 2018 group free cash flow (excluding spectrum payments and dividends from associates) to be about S$1.8 billion

Fitch Affirms Singtel and Optus at 'A+'/'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says increase in share capital of Singtel Digital Life companies * Unit increased share capital from S$804.4 mln to S$1.06 billion via allotment and issue of 251.4 mln ordinary shares to Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: