Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)
850.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-16.95 (-1.95%)
Rs867.65
Rs867.65
Rs872.15
Rs832.15
524,640
367,713
Rs1,274.70
Rs832.15
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules
BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2x75CQP Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets
* Says receives USFDA approval for potassium citrate extended-release tablets
BRIEF-Strides Shasun seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2v8XIHt Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 57.8 million rupees versus 324.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules
* Says receives USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules
BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets
* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets
BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement
* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences
BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
