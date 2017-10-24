Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)
STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies to enable UAE-based DU roll out futuristic networks
* To enable UAE-based co DU to roll out futuristic networks, IOT & Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) services over the next 3 years
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 63 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies March-qtr consol profit up 19 pct
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees
