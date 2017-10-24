Edition:
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.45
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs263.50
Day's Low
Rs255.00
Volume
997,821
Avg. Vol
2,072,205
52-wk High
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00

BRIEF-India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies to enable UAE-based DU roll out futuristic networks

* To ‍enable UAE-based co DU to roll out futuristic networks, IOT & Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) services over the next 3 years

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 63 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies March-qtr consol profit up 19 pct

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees

