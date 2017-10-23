Edition:
Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

SUM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
34,804
52-wk High
$11.15
52-wk Low
$7.00

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing

* Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Solium Capital acquires Capshare

* Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​

BRIEF-Solium Q2 earnings per share C$0.033

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc

* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle

BRIEF-Solium Capital announces Q1 earnings per share $0.050

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

