Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)
SUM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
10.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.42
$10.42
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
34,804
34,804
52-wk High
$11.15
$11.15
52-wk Low
$7.00
$7.00
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing
* Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Solium Capital acquires Capshare
* Solium Capital Inc - Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies
BRIEF-Solium Q2 earnings per share C$0.033
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
BRIEF-Solium Capital announces Q1 earnings per share $0.050
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
