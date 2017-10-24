Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises * Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant

BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma leads NSE gains; U.S. FDA issues EIR for co's Dadra plant ** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rise as much as 3.6 pct in early trade to be top percentage gainer on NSE index

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​ * Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) * Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Sun Pharma expects FY18 revenues to decline - PTI in Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD * Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director

BUZZ-Indian pharma stocks see relief rally; index up 3 pct ** Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Cadila Healthcare, Lupin Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain between 4.10 pct and 8.9 pct