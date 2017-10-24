Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.BO)
538.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs2.45 (+0.46%)
Rs535.60
Rs536.90
Rs543.15
Rs534.05
129,254
474,143
Rs758.50
Rs433.15
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
* Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:
Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
* Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant
BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma leads NSE gains; U.S. FDA issues EIR for co's Dadra plant
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rise as much as 3.6 pct in early trade to be top percentage gainer on NSE index
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
* Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)
* Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Sun Pharma expects FY18 revenues to decline - PTI in Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director
BUZZ-Indian pharma stocks see relief rally; index up 3 pct
** Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Cadila Healthcare, Lupin Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain between 4.10 pct and 8.9 pct
BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma slumps to over 4-yr low on Q1 loss
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares drop as much as 3.8 pct to 432.7 rupees, their lowest since April 2013