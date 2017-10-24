Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Prev Close
Rs324.15
Open
Rs326.00
Day's High
Rs388.95
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
9,146,472
Avg. Vol
357,721
52-wk High
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago
