Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Prev Close
Rs324.15
Open
Rs326.00
Day's High
Rs388.95
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
9,146,472
Avg. Vol
357,721
52-wk High
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares

* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2

* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago

