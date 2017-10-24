Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)
SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
316.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.20 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs322.75
Open
Rs325.50
Day's High
Rs325.95
Day's Low
Rs315.25
Volume
93,271
Avg. Vol
222,336
52-wk High
Rs330.80
52-wk Low
Rs165.15
BRIEF-Surya Roshni gets supply orders worth 486 mln rupees
* Says gets orders worth 486 million rupees for supply of LEDs luminaire Source text: http://bit.ly/2hdwTvB Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"
* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni
BRIEF-India's Surya Roshni June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 117.4 million rupees versus profit 129 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Surya Roshni gets orders worth INR 455.8 mln from EESL
* Says gets orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights and LED bulbs amounting to INR 455.8 million from EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rH5oPe) Further company coverage:
