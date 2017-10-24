Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)
SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
803.85INR
23 Oct 2017
803.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.45 (-0.55%)
Rs-4.45 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs808.30
Rs808.30
Open
Rs811.90
Rs811.90
Day's High
Rs816.00
Rs816.00
Day's Low
Rs796.40
Rs796.40
Volume
641,254
641,254
Avg. Vol
1,233,581
1,233,581
52-wk High
Rs946.00
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15
Rs434.15
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 15 2017
MEDIA-India's Stakeholders Empowerment Services flags Sun TV Network's promoters' pay - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BUZZ-India's Sun TV Network rises, IPL sponsorship rights may boost revenue
** Star India will pay 163.48 bln rupees ($2.55 bln) for television and digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years, the country's cricket board announced on Monday
BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct
* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT
* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network March-qtr PAT up marginally
* Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees
Select another date: