Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)
SVT.L on London Stock Exchange
2,139.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
2,143.00
Open
2,151.00
Day's High
2,151.00
Day's Low
2,129.00
Volume
1,113,584
Avg. Vol
927,925
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00
Mon, Sep 4 2017
BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business
* SEVERN TRENT - ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1
BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations
* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million
British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 mln
July 3 British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.
