Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

SWY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.73
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
250,070
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.69

BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​

* Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine

BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* A-Mark Precious Metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

BRIEF-Stornoway appoints Orin Baranowsky as CFO

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - ‍Appointment of Orin Baranowsky to role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir)

BRIEF-Stornoway posts Q2 revenue c$42.6 million

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Stornoway Diamond reports Q2 production and sales results

* Stornoway Diamond Corp- ‍417,362 carats produced from processing of 512,005 tonnes of ore for Q2 at Renard diamond mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Stornoway announces 1 mln carats produced at Renard

* Stornoway announces 1 million carats produced at Renard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q1 sales C$48.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share -diluted C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

