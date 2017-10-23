BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17 * A-Mark Precious Metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - ‍Appointment of Orin Baranowsky to role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately​

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million

* Stornoway Diamond Corp- ‍417,362 carats produced from processing of 512,005 tonnes of ore for Q2 at Renard diamond mine​

* Stornoway announces 1 million carats produced at Renard