Spectris PLC (SXS.L)
SXS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,492.00
2,492.00
Open
2,491.00
2,491.00
Day's High
2,492.00
2,492.00
Day's Low
2,477.00
2,477.00
Volume
18,499
18,499
Avg. Vol
310,977
310,977
52-wk High
2,869.00
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00
1,954.00
UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million
Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman
* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM
