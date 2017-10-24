Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)
SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,399.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-35.60 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,435.35
Open
Rs1,415.10
Day's High
Rs1,438.70
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
11,392
Avg. Vol
27,710
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00
BRIEF-Symphony declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Says approved and declared 1st interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vGE5Wy) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Symphony June qtr profit down about 24 pct
* Net profit in June quarter last year was 315.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 1.58 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2urjVQy Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Symphony March-qtr profit rises marginally
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees
