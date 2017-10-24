Edition:
India

Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)

SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs505.10
Open
Rs500.55
Day's High
Rs508.45
Day's Low
Rs496.25
Volume
48,922
Avg. Vol
106,498
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs

* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

* June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls

* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SYNN.NS Market Views