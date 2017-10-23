Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)
Fri, Sep 29 2017
UPDATE 1-Salzgitter builds new line for automotive steel
Salzgitter builds new line to strengthen position in automotive
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German steelmaker Salzgitter will build a third hot-dip galvanising line to strengthen its position in premium steel for the automotive industry, it said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-German cartel office deepens steel investigation, searches firms
Germany's Salzgitter has no plans to close U.S. factories: CEO in Die Welt
FRANKFURT German steelmaker Salzgitter is not planning to close factories in the United States, where it is suffering from import duties that were slapped on some of its products, the group's chief executive told a German newspaper.
Volkswagen to supply Russia's GAZ with engines
FRANKFURT, June 16 Volkswagen has signed a deal to supply engines to GAZ group, securing jobs at its Salzgitter engine plant and adding to further projects in Russia announced on Thursday.
