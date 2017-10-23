Salzgitter builds new line to strengthen position in automotive FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German steelmaker Salzgitter will build a third hot-dip galvanising line to strengthen its position in premium steel for the automotive industry, it said on Friday.

UPDATE 2-German cartel office deepens steel investigation, searches firms * Thyssenkrupp, Kloeckner say were not searched (Adds ArcelorMittal, German steel federation)

Germany's Salzgitter has no plans to close U.S. factories: CEO in Die Welt FRANKFURT German steelmaker Salzgitter is not planning to close factories in the United States, where it is suffering from import duties that were slapped on some of its products, the group's chief executive told a German newspaper.

