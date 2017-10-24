India's NSE index scales new peak Oct 13 The broader NSE index touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business.

BRIEF-Tata Motors seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between TML Drivelines and co * Seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between tml drivelines limited and co, as per NCLT directive Source text - http://bit.ly/2i70zuz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct‍​ * Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​ * Says co, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

Sensex rises for third session; Tata Motors surges Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

Indian shares rise for third session; Tata Motors surges Oct 3 Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​ * Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​