BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged * Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"

BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas * Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas Source text - http://bit.ly/2w8sA7k Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Tata Communications jumps on strong EBITDA growth ** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd jumped as much as 4.6 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 9

BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct * June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service * Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Tata Communications plans to launch 50 mln IoT devices by 2022 - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications * Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers

BRIEF-Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential * Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmnTDL) Further company coverage: