Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

717.45INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.80 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs702.65
Open
Rs703.15
Day's High
Rs728.50
Day's Low
Rs703.00
Volume
821,554
Avg. Vol
574,169
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv

* Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged

* Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"

BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas

* Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas Source text - http://bit.ly/2w8sA7k Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Tata Communications jumps on strong EBITDA growth

** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd jumped as much as 4.6 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 9

BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service

* Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Tata Communications plans to launch 50 mln IoT devices by 2022 - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications

* Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers

BRIEF-Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential

* Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmnTDL) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens

* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees

