TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,676.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
1,702.00
Open
1,700.00
Day's High
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,675.00
Volume
13,804
Avg. Vol
44,143
52-wk High
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million

* ‍TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID​

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending

Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit on Monday, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct

* UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR 2Q 2017 UP BY 37.2% YOY TO GEL 86.3 MILLION

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co

* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")

BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank Group's Q1 net profit jumps 64.5 pct to 96.6 mln lari

* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31

Market Views

