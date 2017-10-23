TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)
TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange
535.50GBp
4:20pm IST
535.50GBp
4:20pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-0.65%)
-3.50 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
539.00
539.00
Open
538.50
538.50
Day's High
538.50
538.50
Day's Low
534.00
534.00
Volume
77,787
77,787
Avg. Vol
1,666,055
1,666,055
52-wk High
541.50
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90
345.90
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 8 2017
UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.
UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.
BRIEF-TP ICAP first-half profit rises
* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal
* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
Select another date:
- Main Street Capital: Does The Price/NAV Matter At All?
- Follower Favorites, Tecnoglas And Uniti Cited As Top Broker October Targets
- 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Paced By Uniti Group's October Gains
- Main Street Capital Continues To Deliver Strong Returns
- High-Yield Income At 9.8%, BDCs Decline And mREITs Rise: Q3 2017 50/50 Portfolio Update
- Financial Service Gains Of 25% To 75% Cast For Top 10 Dogs As Per Analysts' September Targets