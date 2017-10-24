Edition:
India

Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)

TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.60
Open
Rs281.90
Day's High
Rs286.75
Day's Low
Rs275.15
Volume
110,857
Avg. Vol
78,883
52-wk High
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Transport Corp of India approves transfer of cold chain business into separate division

* Says approves transfer of cold chain business into a separate division named as 'cold chain division' Source text - http://bit.ly/2uVgNLn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India June-qtr net profit rises

* June quarter net profit 176.2 million rupees versus profit of 151.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago

