Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)
TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.60
Rs279.60
Open
Rs281.90
Rs281.90
Day's High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
Day's Low
Rs275.15
Rs275.15
Volume
110,857
110,857
Avg. Vol
78,883
78,883
52-wk High
Rs349.00
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Rs143.00
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Transport Corp of India approves transfer of cold chain business into separate division
* Says approves transfer of cold chain business into a separate division named as 'cold chain division' Source text - http://bit.ly/2uVgNLn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India June-qtr net profit rises
* June quarter net profit 176.2 million rupees versus profit of 151.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago
Select another date:
- InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/13/16: VRX, JCAP, MRCC, MCC
- American Realty Investors - Deeply Undervalued Real Estate Company With Significant Upside And Asset Monetization Catalyst
- Transcontinental Realty Investors: 10-Year P/B History Suggests Overpricing
- What's in a Name? For Stock Tickers, Plenty.
- Surprisingly, Smaller Stocks Went Up When the Market Dropped
- 10 REITs Trading Near Their 52-Week Low