BRIEF-Transcontinental announces ‍departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board ​ * Announces ‍departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65 * Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications * Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications