BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank amends normal course issuer bid * The Toronto-Dominion Bank amends its normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to an additional 20 million of its common shares

BRIEF-Td Canada Trust announces change to prime lending rate * Toronto-Dominion Bank - ‍increased its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.2 per cent, effective September 7, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.46 * Toronto-Dominion Bank qtrly Canadian retail net income was $1,725 million, an increase of 14% from Q3 last year

BRIEF-TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A. * TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A.

BRIEF-TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings * Toronto-Dominion bank - ‍expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into about CDN $122 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for Q3​

BRIEF-TD BANK group to issue NVCC preferred shares * Td Bank Group - entered agreement with group of underwriters to issue, on a bought deal basis, 12 million series 16 shares at price of $25.00 per share

BRIEF-TD Bank CFO "pleased" by cooling of Toronto housing market * Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

UPDATE 1-Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.