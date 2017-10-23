Edition:
Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)

TDG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
709,453
52-wk High
$3.77
52-wk Low
$1.52

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces normal course issuer bid

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - ‍bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on earlier of september 27, 2018​

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling acquires rig technology provider RigMinder

* Trinidad Drilling announces strategic acquisition of RigMinder, a global provider of rig technology

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02

* Trinidad Drilling reports second quarter 2017 results; improving industry conditions drive increased year-over-year activity

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05

* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln

* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of COO

* Says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

