Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)

TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,839.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
1,834.00
Open
1,850.00
Day's High
1,875.00
Day's Low
1,800.00
Volume
50,580
Avg. Vol
37,780
52-wk High
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher​

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT​

BRIEF-Tradehold restructures to list financial services interests separately

* TRADEHOLD RESTRUCTURES TO LIST FINANCIAL SERVICES INTERESTS SEPARATELY

BRIEF-Tradehold to restructure non-property business

* TAKEN FIRST STEP OF SERIES OF DEALS TO GIVE EFFECT TO REORGANISATION OF GROUP THROUGH SEPARATION OF NON-PROPERTY INTERESTS

